COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — South Carolina lawmakers could be one step closer to passing a near-total abortion ban.

The language for this abortion ban bill comes from an Ad Hoc committee that met twice in the month of July. The bill they proposed bans all abortions except when the mother’s life is in danger.

A panel of House members met Tuesday in Columbia to take up the possible ban. The bill would ban most abortions in South Carolina — the only exception would be if the mother’s life or health is in danger.

Currently, South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban is in effect that has exceptions for rape or incest. A house judiciary subcommittee voted to advance the bill to the full judiciary committee.

Leaving the bill one vote away from the House floor.

“It bans the practice of abortion as birth control,” said Rep. John McCravy (R-District 13). “It protects and preserves all legitimate women’s health care. Availability of contraceptive is not impacted by this bill.”

“Are you here to follow a national trend and play politics with the lives of women and families in South Carolina?,” said Rep. Justin Bamberg (D-District 90). “Or are you here to do what’s right for the state and her people?”

The judiciary committee voted 13 to 7 with some Republican members not voting to advance the bill to the floor. Lawmakers are expected to address whether to add more exceptions or make other changes to the bill on the floor.

“Out of respect for the process I’m not voting today but I wanted to be clear that myself and many others are not in a position to vote for this bill without significant changes to this bill,” said Rep. Neal Collins (R-District 5).

The House returns Aug. 30.