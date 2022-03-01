COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — The Joint Citizens and Legislative Committee on Children met Tuesday to learn more about how insurers cover the costs related to mental health services offered at South Carolina schools.

The panel said they began looking into potential coverage gaps after some families reported being billed for using the services offered at school.

Some said if the same services were offered at a private setting, like a doctor’s office, it would have been covered. The South Carolina Alliance of Health Plans said the companies they work with should not be denying covered based on location.

“There is no denial policy based on the location where the services are delivered,” Executive Director Jim Ritchie said. “The normal things do apply: is it medically necessary, is there a qualified provider, is it an IDEA matter that should be covered by federal dollars versus insurance dollars.”

State leaders said there’s been an increase in demand for these services since the start of the pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health runs the School Mental Health program offered at South Carolina schools. They said right now there are 637 clinicians serving schools.

Deputy Director for the Division of Community Mental Health Services Deborah Blalock talked about these coverage gaps. She said the majority of private carriers cover costs of the program regardless of location.