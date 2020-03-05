SC lawmakers file bill barring transgender students from certain sports teams

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – A group of lawmakers held a press conference Wednesday announcing a bill that would regulate who can play on school sports team. The bill is geared towards transgendered students and the ability for these students to play on sports teams of the gender he/she identifies with.

“Now we’re completely going around with this latest move to really do away in a sense with women competing against women,” explained Representative Mike Burns recapping Title 9 and the definition of “women’s sports.”

So South Carolina lawmakers are trying to keep school athletics competitive through a proposal called the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” The bill would bar transgender women from participating in women’s sports.

Sponsors of the proposal want to level the playing field through the legislation

“Males are different than females. we’re constructed differently. our bone density is different,” added Rep. Burns.

Opponents are challenging the lawmakers’ call.

Tim Bupp is the pastor of Reformation Lutheran Church, which has become a safe haven for LGBTQIA individuals. Bupp reacted to the proposed policy.

“Hormonal changes when you’re going through your teenage years and then to add this into it that you’re wondering what your true identity is and then for lawmakers to say hey we’re going to isolate you even more. It just doesn’t make sense.”

The next step would be for these bills to get a hearing, but with Santee Cooper and education still on the table that might not be this legislative session.