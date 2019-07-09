SC lawmakers discuss revisions to education reform bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Several South Carolina senators met in Columbia yesterday to discuss revisions to the state’s education reform bill and hear from teachers.

The senators are trying to decide what to do with under-performing schools and districts. Right now, the state can either force a consolidation or take over management.

“This bill calls for the school board to hire a stakeholder group to look at the social and emotional health needs of students,” Molly Spearman, Superintendent of Education said. “It also must work on workforce development, they must address achievement gaps for students.”

The House passed its own version of the education reform bill. Lawmakers said they plan to revisit the topic again during the 2020 session.