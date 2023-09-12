COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A panel of state lawmakers is considering changes to the

the current landscape of high school athletics in South Carolina.

A newly formed Ad-Hoc Committee is mulling over a series of bills aimed at

addressing some of the concerns regarding high school sports. Some of the bills

are focused on fair play.

Monday morning, the commissioner of the SC High School League spoke to the

committee. The organization, governed by its 200+ member schools,

oversees interscholastic athletic programs for high schools in the state.

Commissioner Dr. Jerome Singleton said one of the challenges the league is

currently facing is a lack of competitive balance. Dr. Singleton told lawmakers

nontraditional schools, including private and charter instructions, have

dominated state championships across various sports in the lower classification

levels.

Dr. Singleton said a proviso included in this year’s state budget prevents the

league from doing anything to address this right now. He said, “That kind of

puts us a little in a bind because to be able to create the level playing field,

we have to have the authority to address them as we see fit.”

The proviso, “guarantees that private or charter schools are afforded the same

rights and privileges that are enjoyed by all other members of the association,

body, or entity.”

Ad-Hoc Chairlady Rep. Shannon Erickson (R-Beaufort) doesn’t believe the provision

prevents the league from addressing this issue.

Some lawmakers have suggested overhauling the existing system entirely, while

some are advocating for classification changes for schools based on their

on-field success.

Rep. Erickson emphasized that the goal is to ensure fairness for all students.

She stated that lawmakers have a multitude of bills to choose from, but the

overarching objective remains to provide students with an equal opportunity to

participate in sports.

According to Erickson, they hope to have recommendations or possibly a bill by

the time the legislative session begins in January.