SC lawmaker asks AG to block Columbia conversion therapy ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A lawmaker in South Carolina has asked the state’s attorney general to block a proposed city ordinance in Columbia that aims to prohibit professional therapists from attempting to change the sexual orientation of minors.

The ordinance would prevent licensed therapists and counselors from providing what’s known as conversion therapy to individuals under the age of 18 within city limits. Violations would constitute a civil penalty and carry a $500 fine.

Council members are expected to receive legal advice on the proposal during an executive session Tuesday and could take a final vote on it after.

The ban unanimously passed the city council on a first vote May 4.