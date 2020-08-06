SC initial unemployment insurance claims drop below ten thousand, first time since pandemic began

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) released the Initial Unemployment Insurance Claims Data for the week ending August 1.

8,909 South Carolinians filed initial claims for unemployment insurance benefits, a decrease of 3,285 initial claims from the previous week.

“For the first time since this pandemic began, our initial claims numbers have dipped well below the 10,000 mark,” says SCDEW executive director Dan Ellzey.

706,528 initial claims have been received since mid-March.

From March 15 to August 4, the agency has paid more than $3.68 Billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program, the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program and Extended Benefits (Additional 16 weeks of benefits after PEUC).

SCDEW offers a call center to help South Carolinans with help.

Call center: 1-866-831-1724

Call center hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday 8 a.m. – NOON