LAKE MARION, S.C. (WSAV) — Some hunters in South Carolina caught a massage alligator over the weekend.

The gator was caught at Lake Marion. It measured a whopping 13.5 feet and 825-pounds was caught by hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick.

The gator just missed the state record by half an inch. Alligator season in South Carolina opened on Saturday and runs until Oct. 8.