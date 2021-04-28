SC Housing to offer $270M in rent, utility help

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – More financial assistance is on the way for those in need in South Carolina.

In early May, the State Housing Finance and Development Authority (SC Housing) will be launching a $270 million program called SC Stay Plus, aiding in rent and utility payments dating back to the start of the pandemic.

Applicants do have to meet certain qualifications to be approved for assistance, including earning a low-to-moderate income.

Households need to make 80 percent or less than the county median income. For a one-person household, that’s about $46,000 for Beaufort County and less than $30,000 in Hampton and Jasper counties.

Applicants must have been impacted financially by COVID-19 — and face challenges staying in housing, whether they are late on rent or missing payments.

To be notified when SC Housing opens the program, visit schousing.com and enter your email and location. On that page, applicants will also find a list of documents they can prepare now for their application.

Seven counties (Anderson, Berkeley, Charleston, Greenville, Horry, Richland and Spartanburg) are not eligible for SC Stay Plus, as they received direct funding from the U.S. Treasury Department. Residents can visit this link for rental assistance resources.