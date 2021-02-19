SC Housing launches $25 Million program to help homeowners, renters as pandemic continues

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina State Housing Finance and Development Authority launched a new $25 million SC Stay rental and mortgage assistance program to assist residents whose finances have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those who qualify could receive up to $7,500 for six consecutive months of short-term rental and mortgage assistance for back rent and/or future rent payments.

Assistance is available for individuals and families who:

Certify that they are eligible and their income is at or below 80% of county median income adjusted by family size. (Download the income requirements here).

Demonstrate that they are unable to pay all or part of the rent or mortgage, or are behind on their rent or mortgage, due to circumstances stemming from the coronavirus. Examples of this include, but are not limited to Lost wages due to layoff; Reduced hours as a result of an employer going out of business or a reduction of staff; or Inability to work due to infection with COVID-19 and required quarantine or a quarantine of a family member, etc.

Have landlord or lender confirmation of their past-due status and be willing to accept payment on their behalf.

How to apply:

To begin the initial application for rental and mortgage assistance through the SC Stay program, visit http://scstay.org/ or call (833) 985-2929. Following an initial screening, one of SC Housing’s contract processing agencies will reach out to applicants to complete the application process.

“We know that tens of thousands of South Carolinians have and continue to be impacted by this health and financial crisis. Our hope is that this assistance will help more people remain in their homes during this critical time.” Bonita Shropshire, Executive Director of SC Housing

Applicants will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis until program funding is exhuasted.

Funding for the program is being provided through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program—Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funds, and is part of the CARES Act.

For more information about this program to help renters and homeowners, click here.