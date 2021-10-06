SC House wraps up redistricting hearings; plan submission deadline approaches

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A special South Carolina Senate subcommittee will wrap up redistricting hearings this week as the deadline for plan submissions approaches.

The subcommittee, which is considering redrawing the state’s voting districts in response to the 2020 census, is asking that any proposed plans be submitted by Friday, October 8.

According to AP, once all plans are submitted, attention will turn toward finishing the new maps for the United States House and SC state House and Senate districts. The new districts will need to be in place before candidates can begin filing for the 2022 primaries which begin in March.

Senate redistricting guidelines and polices, including the submission form, can be found at https://redistricting.scsenate.gov/.