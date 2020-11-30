SC House to meet this week to organize, not pass bills

FILE – In this April 8, 2020 file photo, personal bottles of hand sanitizer sit on the desk of each South Carolina House member ahead of a special one-day legislative session in Columbia, S.C. lawmakers had planned to meet for a few hours Wednesday so they wouldn’t have to meet again until at least the summer to avoid the coronavirus. But a breakdown means at least one of the chambers will have to return before July 1 and pass a bill allowing the state to continue operating without a budget or South Carolina will shut down.(AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — All 124 members of the South Carolina House are returning to Columbia this week, but the goal is to organize, not to pass laws.

The House plans to meet Tuesday and Wednesday to get ready for the 124th session of the General Assembly scheduled to start Jan. 12.

The 15 new House members will get their parking spots in the Statehouse garage and hopefully instructions on how to find the Statehouse escalator.

All members will choose their seats and vote for leaders. Members will be assigned to committees and several of those committees will briefly meet to choose their leaders.

The 2021 South Carolina House will have 81 Republicans and 43 Democrats.