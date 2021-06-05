SC House sets aside $23M to buy waterfront convent land

Rep. Josiah Magnuson, a Republican from Spartanburg County, asks a question to Rep. Chris Wooten, a Republican from Lexington, during the state budget debate at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. House members debated whether to give state employees an across the board raise. (AP Photo / Jeffrey Collins)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — The House committee that writes South Carolina’s budget is setting aside $23 million to the state spending plan to buy a convent that includes waterfront land on Charleston Harbor.

The House Ways and Means Committee approved putting the money into the spending plan as they sent the $10.7 billion budget to the House floor for debate starting Tuesday.

The 23 acres is owned by the Sisters of Charity of Our Lady of Mercy.

It includes 750 feet of land on Charleston Harbor. The House plan would have the Department of Natural Resources buy the land and rent the buildings.

The site could be used for weddings, educational field trips, conferences and for walking and bicycling on trails.