SC House reverses course, allows partisan school board race

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House has reversed course and approved a bill to allow candidates for school board in Lancaster County to run as members of political parties.

The 57-39 vote Wednesday will have voters choose between Democrats and Republicans for school board seats. Only two other districts in the state — Horry and Lee counties — have partisan races.

The bill was initially rejected last Thursday on a 47-49 vote with House Democrats and Republicans coming together to say this bill could lead to a dangerous chain reaction by more districts injecting politics into running schools.

But opponents couldn’t entirely kill the bill and it came back up without discussion Wednesday and was approved.

