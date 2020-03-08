SC House prepares to debate state’s $10 billion budget

by: The Associated Press

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster greets Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter, D-Orangeburg, right, before the State of the State address at the South Carolina Statehouse, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina House is getting ready to consider the state’s $10 billion budget.

House members will come back for a rare Monday session to take up routine matters before starting the main part of the debate Tuesday.

The spending plan includes $213 million to give a $3,000 a year raise for every teacher. It also includes $128 million set aside so every South Carolina tax filer would get a $100 rebate, and another $100 million to pave and repair rural roads.

Democratic Rep. Gilda Cobb-Hunter of Orangeburg is expected to fight for higher raises for state employees and against a plan to only give them to workers picked by state agency leaders. 

