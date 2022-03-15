COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — Some years it has taken the South Carolina House of Representatives a few days to debate their budget plan, this year it took one day.

By a vote of 107-8 the House passed the nearly $14 billion spending plan. Thanks to tax revenue surplus and federal relief dollars lawmakers had extra money to work with.

“We proved Biggie Smalls wrong. ‘Mo’ money, no problems’ as it relates to the budget,” House Ways and Means Chairman Rep. Murrell Smith (R-Sumter) said on the floor.

It includes 3% raises for state employees and a one-time $1,500 bonus. The starting teacher salary would also be increased to $40,000 statewide.

State law enforcement officers and correctional officers would see pay bumps under the plan as well depending on which agency they’re with.

House leadership said the budget focuses on the four R’s: “Reserves, Relief, Roads and Raises”.

Debate over the spending plan lasted a day.

“We moved the budget fast because everyone had an opportunity to be heard throughout the entire process,” Smith said. “The way our Ways and Means Committee works is by open doors and collaboration and that’s how this body works too.”

The budget is now headed to the Senate where they will spend the next few months working on it.