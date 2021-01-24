SC House has Santee Cooper; Senate has abortion on calendars

Supporters of a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina listen during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Jan. 14, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The heartbeat abortion bill has stalled in recent years, but appears to have a good chance of passing in 2021.(AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Both the South Carolina House and Senate have long awaited and likely contentious bills on their calendars this week.

The Senate could debate a bill that would ban almost all abortions in the state.

On the House calendar is a bill to let a special committee of lawmakers seek new bids to buy state-owned utility Santee Cooper.

FILE – This April 9, 2012 file photo shows construction well underway for new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. Lawmakers have again started debating the future of Santee Cooper, which was a minority partner in the failed project, even before the 2021 General Assembly session began. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

While the bills could be debated this week, lawmakers can also delay considering them.

The Senate has considered similar abortion bans before, but abortion opponents couldn’t overcome a procedural hurdle.

The House Santee Cooper bill would also let lawmakers replace the utility’s entire board.