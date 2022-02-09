SC House considering its own private school voucher bill

South Carolina House Ways and Means Chairman Murrell Smith, R-Sumter, poses with children from a Florence Catholic school on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. The students were there to support a school choice bill. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Leaders in the South Carolina House appear to be pushing their own bill to give poorer parents money to pay tuition at private schools.

A House subcommittee approved a bill Tuesday that would create a three-year program to give $5,000 in tuition assistance to 5,000 students whose families are eligible for Medicaid or who have parents in the military.

The money can only be spent for tuition fees or books.

A Senate subcommittee is considering its own voucher bill, which would allow parents to spend up to about $7,000 of public school money on private schools as well as tutoring, equipment or other needs.