SC House committee considers ban on almost all abortions

A group who opposes a bill that would ban almost all abortions in South Carolina put up a sign outside the Statehouse on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill has passed the Senate and been sent to the House. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill that would likely ban almost all abortions in South Carolina is expected to move closer to final approval.

The House Judiciary Committee meets Tuesday afternoon to discuss the “South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act.”

The bill has already passed the Senate and the governor promises he will sign it.

The bill would ban abortion when a fetal heartbeat can be detected, usually around the sixth week after conception and before many women know they are pregnant.

In committee meetings, lawmakers typically discuss bills and sometimes make changes.

But this abortion ban has already been passed by the House several times in the past before failing in the Senate.