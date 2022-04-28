COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Rep. Murrell Smith has been chosen to be the next speaker of the House.

The Republican from Sumter is vowing to work with all members in a chamber where nearly two-thirds of the members are Republicans.

The unanimous election Thursday means Smith will take over leadership of the House when the General Assembly’s regular session ends May 12. Smith will handle any special sessions.

If he wins reelection to his seat, he’ll have to be chosen speaker again for the 2023 session. Smith says he won’t be the speaker for just one party or one region, but for all of South Carolina.