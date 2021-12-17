SC Highway Patrol encourages seatbelt safety this season

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – South Carolina Highway Patrol is encouraging people to drive safe this holiday season.

That includes wearing a seat belt.

Officials say about half of those killed in crashes who have access to seatbelts don’t wear them. A South Carolina Highway Patrol spokesperson says if you’re in a crash and wearing a seatbelt, there’s an 88% survival rate.

“The hardest thing that we can do is go to someone, go to their house and tell them that their loved one is not ever, ever coming home again,” said spokesperson Cpl. Joe Hovis. “It’s just sickening to think that a lot of times when we go to people’s homes and tell those folks that bad news, it’s because they weren’t wearing a seatbelt.”

There is a $25 fine for not wearing a seatbelt in the Palmetto State.

Troopers will also be cracking down on impaired driving during the holiday season. Learn more about the Sober or Slammer campaign and explore more safety advice by clicking or tapping here.