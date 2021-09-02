SC high court won’t revisit case over sand spit seawall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s highest court won’t revisit a dispute between developers and environmentalists over a plan to build homes on a sand spit south of Charleston.

The state Supreme Court said in a Wednesday order that it stands by an earlier decision to overturn construction permits for a seawall between Captain Sam’s Spit and Kiawah Island.

The developers wanted to build the steel wall to protect against erosion from the bordering Kiawah River.

But justices sided with environmentalists who argued that the wall would have devastated the ecologically sensitive area.

The court has repeatedly sided against the developers in legal challenges over the past decade.