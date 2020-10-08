SC high court rejects governor’s private school aid plan

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has ruled a program created by Gov. Henry McMaster to allocate $32 million in federal pandemic aid to private and religious schools is unconstitutional.

The court’s ruling Wednesday said the program is unconstitutional because the public money would directly benefit the private schools.

Justices acknowledged the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the state, but said that could not dictate the court’s decision based on the state constitution.

McMaster unveiled the plan for one-time tuition grants in July at a religious school in Greenville.

The governor said he would ask the court to reconsider its decision. More than 15,000 families have expressed interest in grants.