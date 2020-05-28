SC health agency leader steps down during pandemic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The leader of South Carolina’s health agency has announced he is stepping down after a health scare to spend more time with his family as the state continues to fight the coronavirus.

Rick Toomey’s decision to leave the Department of Health and Environmental Control came less than 15 months after he took over the agency.

The 65-year-old Toomey spent two weeks on leave starting in late March because of high blood pressure.

Toomey said that health scare played a part in his decision to leave, along with wanting to spend more time in his Beaufort home, where his new grandson also lives.