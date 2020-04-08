SC gym to offer workout featuring Bill Murray online

CHARLESTON, SC (CNN/WCBD) – Actor and comedian Bill Murray is teaming up with a South Carolina gym to create an at home fitness series.

However, starting Thursday you can break a sweat with the legend himself while keeping a social distance.

Murray has been a client of Longevity Fitness Charleston for years. The owner of the studio, Jennie Brooks says he’s a member of their family.

When they closed their doors and started planning online workouts, Murray immediately wanted to help.

“He really tries to show his support in his own unique way but I think it’s really great that he does something like that,” said Brooks.

Despite his busy travel schedule, he finds time to squeeze in a workout.

“You know, it kinda depends on his mood when he comes in sometimes he comes in and he’s ready to workout and other times you gotta reel him in a little bit,” said Brooks.

The workouts cost $25 weekly.

Longevity On Demand gives clients access to Murray’s full workout video.

The fitness videos are set to roll out online on Thursday.