SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – A group from the Medical University of South Carolina unveiled a 3D printed face mask project that they hope will make face masks more available during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group, made of engineers and enthusiasts, aimed to take advantage of the growing common place of 3D printers and turn the devices into possible life saving tools for makers across the country.

Photo: MUSC photographer Sarah Pack

The group’s project is called the Self-Assembly Filter for Emergencies, or SAFE, Cartridge System. It’s a 3D printed mask with a 3D printed disposable filter cartridge.

The group made the design simple so a wide range of people with 3D printers would be able to create their own masks.

“Let’s make this so simple that a high schooler could do it, yet effective to protect our people,” explained Dr. Michael Yost with MUSC.

Photo: MUSC photographer Sarah Pack

The group is currently trying to get emergency approval for the system from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Find out more about the project and system here.

MUSC writer Leslie Cantu contributed to this report.

