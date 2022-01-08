SC governor proposes overhaul to school funding formula

FILE – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster looks at data about the COVID-19 spread in the Kershaw County School District during a discussion with school officials at Camden Elementary School on Wednesday Sept. 15, 2021, in Camden, S.C. South Carolina set a record for positive tests over the 2022 New Year’s weekend and COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 67% from the week before. But McMaster, a Republican, promised hospitals would not fill and life would stay normal. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s governor is proposing a simplification of the formula the state uses to pay its portion for public schools.

The education staff for Gov. Henry McMaster says the new formula put into his budget plan submitted to lawmakers will increase flexibility and accountability and help out poorer districts.

The proposal sends money based on student-teacher ratio and minimum teacher salaries instead of the confusing arrays of formulas currently used.

Districts would have more flexibility on how to spend the money, whether be on administrators, raises for teachers or smaller class sizes.

But they would be audited and have to post their budgets and expenditures online for anyone to see.