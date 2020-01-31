SC governor loses 2 agency leaders to post-nomination issues

South Carolina state Rep. Bobby Cox, left, speaks after Gov. Henry McMaster, right, introduces Cox as his pick to lead the state’s veterans’ affairs agency, on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Two of South Carolina Gov, Henry McMaster’s choices to run state agencies have quit before starting their new jobs after problems surfaced following their nominations.

State Rep. Bobby Cox won’t be the first director of the South Carolina Department of Veterans Affairs because of an 80-year-old state law banning a lawmaker from leading an agency created during his term.

The law wasn’t discovered until seven weeks after his nomination.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess waits for a Senate subcommittee hearing on whether he should become the new director of the South Carolina Department of Public Safety on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, in Columbia, South Carolina. Burgess’ confirmation stalled after the discovery of six years of tax liens. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess said he withdrew his nomination to run the Public Safety Department because of the toll on his family after the public learned about his tax debts at a confirmation hearing.