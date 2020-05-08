WATCH LIVE: SC governor, health officials provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and public health officials will give an update Friday on South Carolina’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor is expected to start off the press conference at 4 p.m. News 3 will bring you live coverage on-air and on this page.

Over the past few weeks, McMaster’s COVID-19 advisory team, AccelerateSC, has been meeting to establish plans for further reopening the state’s economy.

Many businesses have been given the green light to reopen, along with outdoor dining at restaurants. But plans for indoor dining or businesses providing close-contact services have not been finalized.

As of Thursday, the state reports more than 7,000 coronavirus cases. Over 300 people have died in South Carolina due to the virus.