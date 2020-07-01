WATCH LIVE: SC governor, health officials provide COVID-19 update

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – Gov. Henry McMaster and state public health officials are providing an update on South Carolina’s response to COVID-19 Wednesday.

In his most recent briefing, McMaster urged residents in the Palmetto State to wear masks, though he said a statewide mandate would be ineffective and impractical.

Locally, Beaufort, Bluffton and Hilton Head Island this week passed ordinances making face coverings mandatory.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state has reported 36,297 COVID-19 cases and 735 deaths.