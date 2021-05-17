Gov. McMaster signs bill allowing open gun carry with permit

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021 file photo, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster talks about vaccine distribution and abortion during a news conference in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, file)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) — A bill allowing people in South Carolina with a concealed weapon permit to openly carry their guns was signed into law Monday.

Governor Henry McMaster signed the bill which also eliminates the $50 concealed weapon permit fee.

The bill allows permit holders to openly carry their concealable weapon on them or in their car unless signs are posted which prohibit such weapons.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released information for the public Monday evening regarding the new law.

“It’s critical for gun owners to understand the new law before carrying their weapon in public,” said SLED Chief Mark Keel.

SLED will be working to update the handgun education course, provide training for law enforcement, and update the way applications and renewals are processed, the agency said.

The law goes into effect on August 16.