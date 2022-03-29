COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Gov. Henry McMaster and former superintendents of education, Dr. Barbara Nielsen and Dr. Mick Zais, touted a change to the state’s education funding formula Monday at the State House.

The governor originally unveiled the proposal to reform South Carolina’s funding formula when he shared his executive budget earlier this year. The overhaul was adopted by the House of Representatives in the budget plan they passed a few weeks ago.

According to McMaster, this change would streamline education funding. Right now, there are more than two dozen lines in the budget for education funding.

“We’ve been putting bits and pieces into it trying to make it better. It turns out we just made it more complicated and has been nonresponsive,” said McMaster.

This change would result in one single line and gives school districts the flexibility to spend the state money where they see fit. The governor said this overhaul modernizes the state’s education funding.

“The formula was hard for boards to understand, for parents to understand and teachers,” said Nielsen. “This is going to simplify everything by rolling everything together into one simple formula. That gives districts the flexibility to address local needs.”

The formula is based on the state’s average teacher-to-student ratio. It also increases the amount of money sent to school districts based on the number of students with disabilities and those living in poverty.

According to McMaster, no school district will see a decrease in funding. He said, on average, school districts will see a 5.6% increase in funding. Schools will get an additional $227 million if approved.

The governor also clarified which teachers would be in line for raises under this proposal. The minimum salary schedule for each step would be increased by $4,000 in the state. The minimum teacher starting salary would also be bumped up to $40,000.

McMaster said school districts already paying teachers more than the minimum salary at each step could use the extra money they receive to pay for raises.

In addition to these changes, the overhaul would require school districts to share publicly how they are spending this money.

“That is information parents need to know. It will open the door to them to understand what is happening at their school,” the governor said. “If they see things they like, we encourage them to say so. If they see things they’d like to improve or change, we encourage them to say so.”

The Senate will be debating its budget in the coming weeks. McMaster said he believes the Senate will also incorporate this in their spending plan.