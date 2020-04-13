SC officials discuss COVID-19, severe weather response

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) – As South Carolina responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, another emergency hit the state on Monday.

At least nine people — five in Hampton County, two in Orangeburg County, one in Oconee County and one in Colleton County — died due to severe weather and possible tornadoes that rolled through the Palmetto State.

“I don’t really know if I’ve ever seen anything quite like it,” Gov. Henry McMaster said of the destruction in Seneca where officials believe an EF-3 tornado hit.

The governor said during a briefing Monday evening that he is considering making another disaster declaration to aid in the storm recovery.

On Sunday, McMaster extended the state of emergency in South Carolina in response to the coronavirus pandemic, which will remain in place through April 27.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, there are now 3,439 COVID-19 cases and 87 deaths confirmed. A spokesperson for the department said hospitals are at 51% capacity.

Meanwhile, McMaster said he and his team are working on a revitalization plan for the economy.