SC given federal OK to make some Medicaid recipients work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – South Carolina has been given permission from the federal government to require some Medicaid recipients to work to maintain their health insurance.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Thursday announced able-bodied Medicaid recipients would have to work, volunteer or take job training classes for 80 hours a month to stay in the program.

South Carolina is the 10th state granted a waiver, although judges have stopped the requirement in three other states.

South Carolina has about 1 million people on the federal health care program, but about 80% of them are disabled, children or senior citizens who are exempt from the requirements.