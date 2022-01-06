SC gang member receives 23 year prison sentence for firearm charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A convicted Walterboro, South Carolina man received a prison sentence over two decades for numerous firearms charges.

Quentin John Fishburne, 40, was sentenced to more than 23 years in federal prison.

A jury convicted Fishburne on charges including two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and one count of conspiracy to make false statements in connection with the purchase of a firearm.

During a traffic safety checkpoint stop in March of 2018, police discovered a loaded .40 caliber pistol under Fishburne’s seat.

At the time, Fishburne was on federal supervision following a conviction for a 2015 shooting incident in Colleton County. Authorities say a dispute over an illegal car race involving members of violent Walterboro gang led to an attempted robbery of an individual.

Two men were shot, but authorities were not able to identify all of the shooters. Fishburne admitted to being an associate of the gang and driving another gang member from the scene of the shooting and received a time-served sentence.

Shortly after Fishburne’s 2018 arrest, his girlfriend, who had purchased the pistol from a Walterboro gun store, claimed that she had inadvertently left the gun in the vehicle Fishburne was driving. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives (ATF) became suspicious, however, when they discovered that Fishburne had previously been arrested with another gun purchased by the same woman.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) says ballistic analysis showed that the gun discovered under Fishburne’s seat matched shell casings recovered from the scene of the 2015 shooting.

According to the DOJ, Fishburne was also convicted of possessing another firearm purchased by the same girlfriend, which was recovered by deputies of the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office following a high-speed chase involving Fishburne in 2014. In this incident, Fishburne fled from deputies and reached speeds of over 90 miles-an-hour on country roads while he and his passenger brandished handguns at the pursuing officer.

Fishburne previously spent ten years in a Georgia prison after killing his 18-year-old cousin over a dice game when he was 14 years old.