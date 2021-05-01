SC eye doctors’ group, state law prevent glasses donations

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A national nonprofit is being prevented from providing free prescription glasses to thousands of low-income Charleston students.

The Post and Courier reports that Vision to Learn has donated 240,000 pairs of glasses to children across the U.S. since 2012 and has mobile clinics in 10 states.

The South Carolina optometrists’ group tells the paper that it’s concerned that Vision to Learn doesn’t dilate students’ eyes during its exams.

A South Carolina state law also only allows these clinics outside health care facilities.

Individuals involved with the nonprofit and some state lawmakers are trying to change the law to allow clinics outside Title 1 schools.