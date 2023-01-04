GREER, S.C. (WSPA) — The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on Jan. 31.

Since March 2020, the emergency SNAP supplements have brought families in need of extra funding based on their household size.

The manager at Quality Foods, in Greer, South Carolina said a huge percentage of their shoppers use SNAP and will be affected.

“We have a lot, probably 40-50% of our business actually does that,” said Junior Holder.

The emergency supplements brought authorized households to the maximum benefit amount. The entire program isn’t ending, just the additional emergency funds.

“It’s just the extra benefit is ending. So, they’ll still be getting some money,” Holder said. He also said it will be tough on shoppers.

“If you get X amount of dollars and all of a sudden, you get X amount more, you tend to live off of what you get more,” he said. “But when they cut you back, it’s hard on them for a little while.”

Holder said it won’t have a huge impact on the store.

“It’ll hurt them more than it will us,” he said.

Victoria Fitzgerald is one of many that relies on these funds.

“I am a single mother of two kids, a toddler and I also have a newborn,” said Fitzgerald. “It kind of worries me because the price of everything is going up. And that extra allotment that was going on for the pandemic and stuff, that really, really helped a lot.”

She said she is making sacrifices to be able to provide for her children.

“I’ve been living off like ramen noodles and things of peanut butter and jelly, as it is. Due to the price of everything,” she said.

Now, she’s worried about what else she will have to give up.

“How am I going to go about making sure they have what they need?” said Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald said she hopes people won’t be cut off from the emergency allotments completely.

“I’m hoping they can come to some sort of resolution, or some kind of compromise,” she stated. “If not the full amount, maybe just half or a third.”

Starting Feb. 1, all SNAP households will go back to receiving their monthly benefit amount.

Starting Jan. 3, you will be able to view your monthly SNAP benefit amount and your emergency allotment amount online.

For more information on the program, click or tap here.