SC economists face COVID-19 unknown to craft budget estimate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The board in South Carolina that predicts how much the state will collect in taxes and fees so lawmakers can know how much they can spend wants to be as conservative as possible without hampering government during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board of Economic Advisors met Monday to get a briefing from economists and advice from leading health and businesses leaders.

They will meet again in one week to predict revenues for the 2020-2021 budget year that started July 1.

Officials say they still haven’t closed the books on the past budget year with tax revenues still tricking in.