SC district offers bus drivers, custodians 10% more pay

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s largest school district is holding a job fair to hire for positions other than teachers and they are paying about 10% more than before.

The Greenville County School District’s job fair will be held Tuesday.

The district is looking for bus drivers, who can make anywhere from about $16 an hour to $20 an hour. School officials are also looking for bus aides, custodians and food service workers, whose hourly rates are between almost $13 an hour to at least $15 an hour.

The job fair is 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beck Academy.