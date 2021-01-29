SC DHEC: First death from COVID-19-related condition that affects teens and children

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says a teenager died this week from Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19.

Officials say this is the first death in the state related to MIS-C reported to DHEC.

DHEC says a 17-year-old in the Upstate region died from MIS-C on Wednesday.

Experts describe MIS-C as a rare health condition that occurs in some children and teenagers who have contracted COVID-19 or been in contact with someone infected with the virus.

At least 42 cases of MIS-C have been reported among children in South Carolina.

Health experts haven’t fully identified the connection between the virus and MIS-C, but say a surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to more MIS-C cases.

South Carolina announced its first confirmed cases of MIS-C associated with COVID-19 on July 12.