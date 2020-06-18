SC DEW: Initial Unemployment insurance claims decreased last week

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) released initial claims data for the week of June 7- June 13.

According to DEW, 19,366 people filed their initial claim for unemployment insurance, a decrease of 3,368 initial claims from the previous week.

601,631 initial claims have been filed in South Carolina in the last 13 weeks.

DEW says they have paid more than $2.2 billion in a combination of state UI benefits and CARES Act programs, FPUC ($600), PUA and PEUC.

DEW announced their plans to continue to operate on an extended schedule this week.

Officials say Monday and Tuesday are the highest call volume days in for the DEW call center.

Wednesday through Saturday are the lower call volume days.

If you need assistance DEW encourages you to call on an off peak day to avoid longer wait times.

Call center hours (1-866-831-1724)