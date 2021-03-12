SC deputy faces probe after closing car door on suspect’s head

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in South Carolina whose body camera showed him closing a car door on the head of a handcuffed suspect is facing an internal affairs investigation.

Greenville County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood confirmed a report in the Greenville News on Friday that the agency has an active probe of the April 2019 incident involving Sgt. Jacob Walters.

The the State Law Enforcement Division is also investigating.

The probes stem from the arrest of 31-year-old Stephon Hopkins.

In the video, Hopkins resists attempts by Walters to get him out of the back of a sheriff’s patrol car outside the county jail.

Walters drags him out and then closes the door on his head.