SC deputy coroner accused of murder will stay in jail

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The state has argued that a judge should deny a request to reinstate bond for a former Horry County deputy coroner accused of killing a man, according to documents.

“This Court properly considered the evidence that the defendant repeatedly and flagrantly violated conditions of his bond,” court documents read. “This Court made the proper decision in revoking his bond and the defendant has not given any reason why that decision should be reversed.”

Chris Dontell had his bond revoked in September by Judge William Seals after he was accused of violating the conditions. Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said that Dontell had similar violations as his co-defendant, Megan Jackson, whose bond was revoked in June.

Dontell’s attorney had asked the state last month to consider reversing the decision to revoke the bond.

News13 previously reported that Jackson was accused of having contact with Dontell both in person and over the phone multiple times. Jackson was also accused of violating her bond conditions by being pinged at locations where she was not allowed to be.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.

His body was found wrapped in a tarp tied with cable ties and ratchet straps, and weighed down with a cinder block, according to court documents. His body was pulled from the Pee Dee River in November 2020.

Prosecutors have accused Dontell of buying the exact same type of tarp, ties, straps and blocks about a week before the body was found.

A forensic pathologist from MUSC determined that Rice had been shot multiple times, according to the documents. Dontell had also told Jackson that he planned to flee to a jurisdiction that didn’t allow extradition.

The state also said that Dontell refused to do a polygraph test that was a part of a proffer agreement, and that he didn’t appear after being subpoenaed to appear for a bond revocation hearing. He appeared after being threatened with a bench warrant.

“These actions are further evidence that the defendant picks and chooses what requirements he wishes to comply with,” the court documents read.

The local court made the correct decision to revoke the bond, according to the documents.

News13 has reached out to Dontell’s attorney for a response.