COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending Saturday’s fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters Sunday that deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations.

A deputy shot and killed 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley in Columbia after officers were called with a complaint that Moorer Charley was being violent toward relatives.

Video shows Moorer Charley advancing toward a deputy as he commands the man to drop his weapon.

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff's Deputy John Anderson.

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff's Deputy Zachary Hentz.

Lott says Moorer Charley rushed a deputy after an attempt to stun Moorer Charley failed.

The deputy shot Moorer Charley four times.