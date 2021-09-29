SC deputies make arrest in 2004 cold case

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) on Tuesday announced a break in a 17-year-old cold case.

On November 1, 2004, Fred Greene Jr. (28) was shot multiple times at the Diplomat Club in Ladson. Greene died from his injuries, but investigators were unable to identify a suspect, and the case went cold.

Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says Green Jr. was shot several times in the early morning hours before responding to the scene around 3:30 AM. Evidence was limited at the time and few witnesses wanted to speak at the time of the murder.

“The case went cold,” says Sheriff Lewis.

According to BCSO, new information enabled investigators to positively identify Xavier Williams (41) as the person who shot Greene.

Sheriff Lewis says Williams went to the nightclub with the intention of killing Green Jr.. Two detectives picked the case back up six months ago, recreated the scene and were able to make an arrest.

“They’ve been working this case piecing it together, locating witnesses, people who refused to talk back then now decided to come forward,” says Sheriff Lewis.

Williams was arrested Monday and is being held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center on a murder charge.

Greene Jr.’s family says they’re finally getting the closure they’ve been hoping would come, for the last 17 years.

“17 years that he’s been gone really, really took a toll on us,” says Greene Jr.’s mom Brenda Coaxum. “I miss him.”

Greene Jr.’s family has been searching for the killer since November 1st 2004. His family, hoping and praying they answers they wanted would eventually come.

“We never gave up,” says Coaxum.

Nearly two decades later and two weeks after Greene Jr. would’ve turned 45, his family says they never gave up hope his killer would one day be brought to justice.

“Thankful that the wheels of justice did not stop,” says Fred Greene Sr.. “We thank the Berkeley County Sheriffs Department.”

Greene Jr.’s family, remembering the man known as ‘Speedy’ as a fun loving son, father and friend.

“The family can sleep in piece a little bit more now,” says Greene Sr.. “We may have lost one but then he lives forever in our hearts.”

Despite the many years without their son, Fred Greene Jr.’s father says he forgives his son’s killer and knows his son’s legacy will continue to live on.