SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice workers protest long shifts, safety concerns

by: Emily Smith

Workers are protesting at the Dept. of Juvenile Justice in Columbia. (WSPA)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – Some SC Dept. of Juvenile Justice workers are protesting long shifts and safety concerns Friday.

Security staff walked off at the facility on Broad River Rd. in Columbia to protest 24-36 hour shifts they say they’ve had to work. Teachers, who were supposed to work this morning, are also protesting, according to a 7News crew on scene.

One teacher said she doesn’t feel safe in the facility and wants to be out there to show support for the staff.

WSPA previously reported lawmakers were reviewing the DJJ after allegations of staffing shortages and increases in violence.

