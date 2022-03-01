SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — The South Carolina Department of Health is calling the latest numbers on statewide deaths from overdoses a “stark increase.”

From 2019 to 2020, the total number of opioid-involved overdose deaths in South Carolina increased by 59%, from 876 to 1,400. The total number of all drug overdoses increased by 53% across the state, from 1,131 to 1,734.

“While we cannot directly correlate these overdose deaths to the stress and emotional toll these individuals may have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic, South Carolina’s overdose death data follows national trends that substance misuse has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC Public Health Director.

“Mental health and substance use disorders are part of public health, and DHEC is committed to working with fellow state agencies, federal partners, local law enforcement, and community groups to help prevent additional drug overdose deaths.”

Nationally, including South Carolina, the synthetic opioid fentanyl is largely responsible for the increase in overdose deaths. From 2019 to 2020, drug overdose deaths involving fentanyl increased 105% in South Carolina, from 537 to 1,100. Fentanyl was involved in 79% of all opioid-involved overdose deaths.

In the Lowcountry, Jasper County saw its overdose death numbers rise from 9 to 24 in 2020. Hampton County climbed from 2 to 5. In Beaufort County, the number of deaths rose 30% from 18 to 24.

Steve Donaldson, Executive Director of the Beaufort County Alcohol and Drug Abuse Program, says the numbers aren’t that shocking. That’s because he noticed the change in the number of people coming to hospitals and agencies to get help during the Pandemic.

“Many people felt brick and mortar places may be dangerous for me to go,” said Donaldson. “So I may not go for that reason or maybe your regular referral sources aren’t operating as they would in the past so you wouldn’t be getting the numbers like you would for a referral. So whatever the fact, numbers are down for admissions.”

Instead of giving up, Donaldson decided to step up and start looking for ways to make a difference.

“We knew people weren’t coming to us and we would really need to reach out to them,” said Donaldson.

He and his team started writing grants. The first one accepted was for a First Responder connected program which would pay for the anti-overdose drug Narcan, and the experts needed to train people to use it.

“We are hoping to get the message out in the community you can get Narcan, we have it for free and you don’t have to worry about using it,” said Margaret Weeks, Project Coordinator for the Beaufort First Responder Project.

The $500,000 a year, 4 year-long grant will pay for the medication, training and more for the team, which consists so far of First responders from Burton and St Helena Island as well as peer support experts.

“It allows us to purchase the Narcan,” Weeks said. “It allows us to get out in the community and let people know they have it. It’s a first aid medication, some people don’t know it is not a replacement drug.”

The team has already trained with Savannah Police to become Enhanced Crisis Interventionists. It also hoped to connect with probation and parole, health officials, and agencies like Family Promise who deal with addicts to help increase awareness.

The team will also be working with the people who get and use the Narcan. The idea, bring the support directly to the door so people don’t have to go out, or if they can’t.

“Some folks can’t make it too, they can’t get here for treatment so following up with them and telling them treatment is available even if you can’t make it, transportation options are available,” said Donaldson.

“You don’t have to figure it all out yourself. You don’t have to feel defeated,” said Weeks. “If you don’t have a car that can be figured out. if you don’t have a smart device that can be figured out the main thing is we want to see you get treatment if that is what you need.”

Donaldson says it’s important to make sure there are no roadblocks when it comes to getting services. He likened it to Johnny Appleseed. Planting seeds now which may bloom later.

“You don’t send people to places you send people to people,” said Donaldson. “By the peers reaching out in the community to people that are not getting the resources they need. by developing a relationship it may not be today but that relationship if its impactful those people may come later.”

The goal is to stop the stigma which comes with addiction. A stigma that might keep people from reaching out for help.

“Nobody that gets addicted intended to get addicted.”

Donaldson has filed three more grants, each one designed to improve the County’s program and increase awareness of the disease that is addiction.

“We are hoping to bring a peer recovery support specialist to the emergency department,” explains Donaldson. “So when somebody does go to the emergency department with a disorder, especially opiate abuse that there will be someone there than can continue that conversation.”

“We want to help them to live life again we want to help them get rid of the bondage of addiction however we can assist them,” said Donaldson.

“They don’t have to have it all figured out. all you have to do is say I don’t want to live like this anymore and we are here,” explains Weeks.

For more information on local resources in Beaufort County, click or tap here.

There are statewide resources available for anyone experiencing substance use issues.

For information on how to access help, treatment, or information, call DAODAS at 803-896-5555. Anyone experiencing substance use issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic can call a 24/7 support line at 1-844-SC-HOPES, which is operated by DAODAS and the South Carolina Department of Mental Health.

To learn more click or tap here.