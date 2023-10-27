SOUTH CAROLINA (WSPA) – Local school boards across the state are currently responsible for what books and materials are available in their schools. However, the SC Department Of Education could soon change who has that authority.

While controversy over the books allowed in school libraries continues, a notice given last month from the Department of Education proposed that school classroom and library materials need to align with the state’s set standards.

In November of this year, the South Carolina Board Of Education will consider a first reading for who has control of choosing materials allowed in the schools.

If the board votes in favor of the state regulating materials after the required number of readings, the regulation will go to the House and Senate for consideration.

The State Department Of Education released a statement stating:

“We are still in the drafting period…The regulation will be available for review at first reading.”

The Department of Education tells us once the state board has a chance to review and comment on the proposed regulation. They will then be able to answer any further questions.