SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill

Melissa Anne “Mac” Cunningham-Sereque shows the wand used to do ultrasound on pregnant women during a South Carolina House subcommittee hearing on an abortion bill on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. The bill would outlaw almost all abortions in the state. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nearly all of the Democratic members of the South Carolina House have walked out of the chamber to protest a bill that would ban nearly all abortions in the state.

A few Democrats stayed behind Wednesday to deliver speeches opposing the bill before it was to go to a vote.

Republican members are expected to pass the measure easily and it will head soon to Republican Gov. Henry McMaster for his signature.

McMaster has promised numerous times in news conferences and formal speeches to sign it as soon as possible.

The proposal passed the Senate on Jan. 28.

It faces a final procedural vote that likely won’t change the outcome and will then be sent to the governor for his signature.