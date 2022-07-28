SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) — Gov. Henry McMaster joined a number of coastal elected officials from North Carolina to Northeastern Florida that have proclaimed “Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week.”

The Gullah Geechee Sea Island Coalition said McMaster’s proclamation makes the celebration statewide. However, Rep. Shedron Williams proclaimed the celebration in his district in previous years.

South Carolina became the first state to join numerous coastal counties and townships that proclaimed Gullah/Geechee Nation Appreciation Week, the coalition said.